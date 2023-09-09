Analyzing AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and AA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $406.22 million 1.29 $88.11 million $0.12 11.21 AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Waterdrop and AA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 2 0 3.00 AA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 82.16%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than AA.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and AA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 13.47% 8.08% 6.50% AA N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waterdrop beats AA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About AA

(Get Free Report)

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products. It also provides home, content, building, pet, and holiday home insurance products; and travel services. In addition, the company offers driving advisory services, such as child safety, fuel and environment, legal advisory, service and repair, safety, security, and driving cost and other services; car and MOT services; and financial services, such as personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, debt consolidation loans, wedding loans, loan management, savings, credit cards, and online security services, as well as reinsurance services. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.