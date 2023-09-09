Analysts Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Target Price at $85.00

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.00.
TMDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded TransMedics Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,776 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after acquiring an additional 197,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 208,377 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,294,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,706,000 after acquiring an additional 346,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after buying an additional 415,733 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMDX stock opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 19.74 and a current ratio of 20.70. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.75 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.36.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
