Analysts Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $38.86

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on Overstock.com from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. purchased 2,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $50,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,301.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Overstock.com by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $945.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.32.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

