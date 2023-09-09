Analysts Set Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT at $30.60

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,142 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $863.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.86.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

