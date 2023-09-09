Analysts Set Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) PT at $72.75

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

In related news, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 4,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $376,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $56.79 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.80. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 488.89%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

