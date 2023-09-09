Analysts Set Expectations for Empire’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. Desjardins also issued estimates for Empire’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.53 billion.

Empire has a 52 week low of C$23.00 and a 52 week high of C$25.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

