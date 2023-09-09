Analysts Set Expectations for Bio-Techne Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Techne in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year. The consensus estimate for Bio-Techne’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.78.

Shares of TECH opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 124.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

