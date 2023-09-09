Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Target Price at $14.29

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several research analysts have commented on EHAB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. SVB Securities started coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE EHAB opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $624.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $262.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Enhabit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enhabit by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Enhabit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

