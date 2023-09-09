Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Target Price at $8.50

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

CLVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 159.90%. Clarivate’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exor N.V. purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $138,994,000. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Clarivate by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 18,240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,344 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth $64,910,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clarivate by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,047,000 after buying an additional 5,553,397 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

