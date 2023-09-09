Analysts Set Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Price Target at C$30.50

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group set a C$26.00 price objective on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

TSE:CVE opened at C$27.89 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.90 and a 1 year high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.43. The stock has a market cap of C$52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.70.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.02. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9544008 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.