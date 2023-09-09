Analysts Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price at $158.69

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of BNTX opened at $120.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $95.50 and a twelve month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 7,125.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 61.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 18,750.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

