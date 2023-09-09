Analysts Issue Forecasts for Integra Resources Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG)

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share.

Integra Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$5.63 to C$5.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Integra Resources from C$2.63 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Integra Resources stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. Integra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

