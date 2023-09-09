Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $259.53.

Amgen Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $259.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. Amgen’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

