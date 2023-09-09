AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.28. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $194.79. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,793.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total value of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,655,881 shares of company stock worth $310,997,955 over the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

