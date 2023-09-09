America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. America’s Car-Mart has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $127.96.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.23 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 4,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $502,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 656,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,330,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson sold 10,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $1,208,635.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 646,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,902,929.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.6% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

