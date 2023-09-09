American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $180.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $172.55 and a 1 year high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

