American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AEP. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.97.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after buying an additional 50,695 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.