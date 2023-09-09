American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 1008029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AEO. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

