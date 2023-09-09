Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Position Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,387 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $114,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 192.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 114,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 367,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $138.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,031 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $240,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

