Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Overbrook Management Corp’s 2nd Largest Position

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock valued at $13,551,820. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

