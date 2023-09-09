Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives $19.89 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Alkami Technology by 69.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 145.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 40.7% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 108.9% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74. Alkami Technology has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 0.14.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

