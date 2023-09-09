Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Trading 2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $115.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Akamai Technologies traded as high as $105.90 and last traded at $105.87. 102,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,544,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.80.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. Citigroup boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.41.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.43 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.53. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,132.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,090 shares of company stock valued at $100,176 and have sold 37,088 shares valued at $3,608,449. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $710,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 702,496 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $63,133,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $7,323,000. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.52 million. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

