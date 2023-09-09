Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Receives $25.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $615,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 169,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 56,873 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 15,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATSG opened at $21.20 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $529.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

