AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $120.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AVAV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $113.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.49. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.14.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $152.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.50 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

