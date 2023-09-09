Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 963,916 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.5% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $215,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 328,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $1,931,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $20,871,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $9,991,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $106.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.34. The company has a market capitalization of $171.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,301.85, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,643 shares of company stock worth $13,490,584 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

