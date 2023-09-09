Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $600.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $532.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $560.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $523.74 and a 200-day moving average of $434.78. The company has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.