Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $523.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.