Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,918 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,246,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $520.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $560.36 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $570.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $523.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $255.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

