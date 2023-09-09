Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 63.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,563 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up about 6.3% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $62,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 136.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,126,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,298 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.05. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

