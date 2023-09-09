Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Stake Cut by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC cut its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,875 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accolade by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 279,796 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,029,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $265,480 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACCD opened at $12.90 on Friday. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $975.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Accolade Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

