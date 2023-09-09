Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8 %

ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.54 and a 200-day moving average of $294.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

