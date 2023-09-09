Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,932 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.35.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.25. The company has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

