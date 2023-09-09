ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $44.81, but opened at $40.46. ABM Industries shares last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 66,177 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ABM Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABM. Creative Planning grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ABM Industries by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.