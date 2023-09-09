ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) PT Lowered to $42.00

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ABM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of ABM Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.07. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,824,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,108,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 176,455 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,842,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,981,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,527,000 after buying an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

