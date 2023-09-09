AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAON in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AAON Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AAON opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,528.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 67,500 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,528.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in AAON by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in AAON by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

