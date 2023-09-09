85,000 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $16,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $184.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

