70,000 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. BlackLine makes up about 1.8% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 15.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackLine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Profile

(Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

