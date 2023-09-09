51,065 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Edgar Lomax Co. VA

Edgar Lomax Co. VA bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in United Parcel Service by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.54.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of UPS opened at $161.04 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.03. The company has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

