368,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 368,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,023,000. Intel comprises approximately 2.6% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Intel by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

