222,200 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 222,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,833,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.8% of Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXN opened at $164.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $145.97 and a 52 week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

