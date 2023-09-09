20,547 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $106.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $92.38 and a 12 month high of $133.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.16.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.