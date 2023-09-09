16,000 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000. Arista Networks makes up 1.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Ossiam lifted its position in Arista Networks by 5,006.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 132,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after acquiring an additional 129,664 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 77,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

ANET opened at $196.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $198.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.80.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,828 shares of company stock worth $29,252,543 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANET has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.