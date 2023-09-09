10,564 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 183.2% in the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after purchasing an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in PACCAR by 103.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 64.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,393,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,169,000 after purchasing an additional 937,138 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 74.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 27.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

