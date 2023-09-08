Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Head to Head Analysis

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Zura Bio and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 3 1 3.25 Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zura Bio currently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 176.52%. Inhibrx has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.72%. Given Zura Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Inhibrx.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -110.19% -28.68% Inhibrx -28,749.25% -5,168.31% -74.66%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Zura Bio and Inhibrx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A $3.55 million N/A N/A Inhibrx $2.19 million 429.72 -$145.23 million ($4.05) -5.32

Zura Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zura Bio beats Inhibrx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in San Diego, California.

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also develops INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company has collaboration with 2seventy bio, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.