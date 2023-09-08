Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $162.74, but opened at $159.16. Zscaler shares last traded at $162.35, with a volume of 1,550,181 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.25.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

