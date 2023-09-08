Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $191.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BTIG Research from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Shares of ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,257,536.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $68,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,023,000 after buying an additional 13,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

