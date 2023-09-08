Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $190.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

