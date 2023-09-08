Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $190.00

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,620,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.