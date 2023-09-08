Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $190.00 at Oppenheimer

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Shares of ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

