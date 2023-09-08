Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

