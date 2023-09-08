Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.79.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $161.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $22,620,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

